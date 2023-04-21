Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 143,417 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,417 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.90% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,197,000.

DFEV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 15,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,267. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $334.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

