Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 34,197 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 338,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,147. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

