Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 95,656 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,656 shares during the period. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.26% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The firm has a market cap of $333.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $107.23.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

