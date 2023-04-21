Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 230,544 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,544 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 1.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $9,050,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,011,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $61.29.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

