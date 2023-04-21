Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,927. The firm has a market cap of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $439.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.