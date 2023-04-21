Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,927. The firm has a market cap of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $439.09.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
