Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. 1,380,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.