Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.10 Million in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 910,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

