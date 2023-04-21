Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 25,137 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 1,081,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

