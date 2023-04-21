Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,028,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMUB stock remained flat at $50.34 during trading hours on Friday. 31,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

