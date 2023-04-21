AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.9 %

AVPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $245,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 31.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 642,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 152,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 221.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Further Reading

