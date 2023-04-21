AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
AvePoint Trading Up 0.9 %
AVPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.13.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
