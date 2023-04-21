B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BTG opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.