Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,329,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,554,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

