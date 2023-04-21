Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.