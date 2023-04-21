Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. 259,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,616. The company has a market capitalization of $865.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.