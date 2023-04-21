Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,124,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 1,305,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BNDSF. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

