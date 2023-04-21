Bank of America Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $51.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.