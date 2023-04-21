Bank of America Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $147.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

