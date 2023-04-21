Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 2.9%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.88 ($0.12). 117,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 981,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.73. The firm has a market cap of £103.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of €0.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Bank of Ireland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,658.23%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.