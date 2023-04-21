Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.
Bank OZK Stock Down 0.9 %
Bank OZK stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.
