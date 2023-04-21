Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Banner has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banner has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.