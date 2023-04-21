Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Banner has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banner has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Banner Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.
Institutional Trading of Banner
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
