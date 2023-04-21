Barclays Cuts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

