Barclays Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to $134.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.81.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.6% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $367,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.