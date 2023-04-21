Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.08

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.08 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.14). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.14), with a volume of 139,692 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.45) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Base Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.08.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

