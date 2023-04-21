Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Update

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of BBWI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $55.03.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
