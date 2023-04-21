Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

BFAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 154,521 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,693,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 1,227,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

