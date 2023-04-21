Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 199,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,934. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $103.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 117.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

