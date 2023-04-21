Beldex Price Reaches $0.0551 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $221.46 million and $2.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.66 or 0.06754766 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.