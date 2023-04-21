BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

