Benchmark Cuts D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target to $2.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $0.61 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

