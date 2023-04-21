Benchmark Increases Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target to $6.00

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGX. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 195.91%. Analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Augmedix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Augmedix by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.