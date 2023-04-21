Berkshire Bank Buys 1,095 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $58.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

