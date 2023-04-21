Berkshire Bank Sells 18,537 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
