Berkshire Bank Sells 432 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Crown Castle stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

