Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 322,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,433. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $975.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $369,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.