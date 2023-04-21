Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BHLB opened at $23.11 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.