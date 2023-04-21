BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.