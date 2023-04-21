Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 23.1%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) was up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,567% from the average daily volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 23.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.44.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. The company was founded by Edward E. McNally in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

