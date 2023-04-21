Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the March 15th total of 24,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

