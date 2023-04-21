Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 306.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,628 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $107.07.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

