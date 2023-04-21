Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $263.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $249.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.76.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $290.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

