Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

About Bioxytran

(Get Rating)

Read More

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.