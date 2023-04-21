Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Bioxytran has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.
About Bioxytran
