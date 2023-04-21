Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 12.3% in March

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,750,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 24,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 25.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bird Global Price Performance

BRDS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 5,292,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,336,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 81.44% and a negative net margin of 134.64%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

In related news, Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,633,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,306.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,633,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shane Torchiana bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,769,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,036.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,520,094 shares of company stock worth $197,612. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 66.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 62.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bird Global by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.