BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIT Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

BTCM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 73,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.87. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 105,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.