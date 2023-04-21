BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BIT Mining Trading Down 3.4 %
BTCM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 73,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.87. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIT Mining (BTCM)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.