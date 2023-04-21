Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Origin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 24,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

