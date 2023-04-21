Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $2.39 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $123.25 or 0.00439639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $116.68 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00126830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,370,906 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

