Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $0.48 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $5.90 million and $131,660.25 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.46526559 USD and is down -12.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $129,032.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

