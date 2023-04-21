BitDAO (BIT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.43 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $5.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

