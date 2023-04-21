BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $432,169.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,042.32 or 1.00028091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06766591 USD and is up 11.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $224,533.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

