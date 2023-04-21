BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $36.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

