Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.
Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,149,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
