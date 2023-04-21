Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,149,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.